Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has named his first eleven for Monday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo at Kasarani.

Ian Otieno starts in between the sticks in the absence of the injured Patrick Matasi. The Red Arrows goalkeeper will be shielded by an unchanged back four that has Samuel Olwande at right back, Erick Ouma at left back and the pair of Joash Onyango and Joseph Okumu in central defence.