Nyakeya starts for Harambee Stars against Togo
Monday November 18 2019
Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has named his first eleven for Monday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo at Kasarani.
Ian Otieno starts in between the sticks in the absence of the injured Patrick Matasi. The Red Arrows goalkeeper will be shielded by an unchanged back four that has Samuel Olwande at right back, Erick Ouma at left back and the pair of Joash Onyango and Joseph Okumu in central defence.
Skipper Victor Wanyama will play alongside Lawrence Juma in midfield with Johanna Omolo playing as the number 10.
Upfront, Michael Olunga will lead the attack supported by Eric Johanna and Cliff Nyakeya on either flanks.
Kick off is at 7pm EAT.
Starting XI
Ian Otieno (GK), Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Samuel Olwande, Erick Ouma, Victor Wanyama (C), Johanna Omolo, Lawrence Juma, Eric Johanna, Cliff Nyakeya and Michael Olunga
Subs
Patrick Matasi (GK), Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Johnstone Omurwa, Haron Shakava, Anthony Akumu, Daniel Sakari, John Makwata, Jesse Were, Kenneth Muguna, Whyvonne Isuza, Hillary Wandera, Boniface Muchiri