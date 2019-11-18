alexa Nyakeya starts for Harambee Stars against Togo - Daily Nation
Nyakeya starts for Harambee Stars against Togo

Monday November 18 2019

Harambee Stars forward Cliff Nyakeya (left) vies for the ball with Mozambique defender Mambas Ernesto Marcelino during their international friendly match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 13, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Harambee Stars forward Cliff Nyakeya (left) vies for the ball with Mozambique defender Mambas Ernesto Marcelino during their international friendly match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 13, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

CECIL ODONGO
By CECIL ODONGO
Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has named his first eleven for Monday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo at Kasarani.

Ian Otieno starts in between the sticks in the absence of the injured Patrick Matasi. The Red Arrows goalkeeper will be shielded by an unchanged back four that has Samuel Olwande at right back, Erick Ouma at left back and the pair of Joash Onyango and Joseph Okumu in central defence.

Skipper Victor Wanyama will play alongside Lawrence Juma in midfield with Johanna Omolo playing as the number 10.

Upfront, Michael Olunga will lead the attack supported by Eric Johanna and Cliff Nyakeya on either flanks.

Kick off is at 7pm EAT.

Starting XI

Ian Otieno (GK), Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Samuel Olwande, Erick Ouma, Victor Wanyama (C), Johanna Omolo, Lawrence Juma, Eric Johanna, Cliff Nyakeya and Michael Olunga

Subs

Patrick Matasi (GK), Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Johnstone Omurwa, Haron Shakava, Anthony Akumu, Daniel Sakari, John Makwata, Jesse Were, Kenneth Muguna, Whyvonne Isuza, Hillary Wandera, Boniface Muchiri

