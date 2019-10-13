Nyamweya: Mwendwa wants to rig FKF polls

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Stakeholders led by seasoned politician Moses Akaranga and former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya have accused current boss Nick Mwendwa of plotting to rig the body's elections.

These polls are primed for December 7 this year and football's world governing body, Fifa has reportedly okayed an Electoral Board comprising Prof. Edwin Wamukoya as chairman to spearhead the exercise.

But Akaranga, a one-term Vihiga Governor, claims the Electoral Board - which has reportedly been okayed by Fifa - was not properly constituted.

"Football Kenya Federation has violated the Fifa Standard Electoral Code by allowing its President and its NEC to nominate and appoint members of the FKF Electoral Board," he said.

"In the event Fifa does not urgently intervene the football family in Kenya shall peacefully and resolutely picket and agitate for the withdrawal of the draconian Football Kenya Federation Electoral Code."

Nyamweya also accused Mwendwa of slowing down football development in the country and asked him to be accountable.

"We demand that he (Mwendwa) explains the circumstances which led to FKF losing Sh135 million in a purported purchase of a moribund Outside Broadcasting (OB) Van," he added.

Mwendwa has announced he will be seeking a second four-year term in office whilst Nyamweya and Akaranga say they have no qualms challenging him if the process is 'free and fair'.