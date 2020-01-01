Nyamweya prods troops in New Year’s fresh charge

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has called on stakeholders to assist him usher in what he says are required changes in administering the game.

In his New Year’s Day message, Nyamweya also credited himself with helping a majority of Kenyan fans have a voice in the way matters football are presided over in the country.

"We ushered in the last decade by liberating our football from the control of a Limited Liability Company named and styled Football Kenya Limited which had deceitfully taken the beautiful game in Kenya from the masses," explained Nyamweya.

"I offered myself to lead a majority of the football family who had been locked out of the game by the stroke of the pen. I, therefore, make a clarion call to the Football Family, the FKF sub-branches, clubs, coaches, referees, players, fans to join me in ushering in the second half and final liberation of the game we all love."

Nyamweya has announced his intent to contest for FKF presidency, challenging incumbent Nick Mwendwa, with Simon Mburu, Alex Ole Magelo, Moses Akaranga, and former football star Macdonald Mariga also rumoured to be in the race.

The beautiful game posted successes last year, mainly Harambee Stars' qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and Harambee Starlets winning the Cecafa Women Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

There were also a number of challenges including the financial turmoil experienced by both Kenyan Premier League, National Super League and Women Premier League sides owing to the withdrawal of sponsors.