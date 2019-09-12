Nyayo Stadium to host first KPL match in three years

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Following a series of exposes by Nation Sport on how several stadiums refurbishment projects have stalled over the last few years, the government has finally opened doors for Nyayo National Stadium to host its first Kenyan Premier League match in three years this weekend.

On Sunday, the 30,000-seater facility will play host to the league clash pitting AFC Leopards against Kariobangi Sharks.

"We have been granted access to this facility which has been our home ground for many years," club secretary Oliver Sikuku announced.

"It's a temporary measure because renovations are ongoing. The management has also informed us we can continue to use the stadium if our fans behave and I'm passing that message to them to be orderly."

Nyayo Stadium was closed over two years ago so as to allow for government commissioned renovations so that the facility can host the 2018 Africa Nations Championship.

But that didn't happen. Instead, renovations delayed as government didn't release the funds on time.

The government's decision to temporarily open the stadium comes after Nation Sport published a series of exposes highlighting the dire state of sports infrastructure in the country.

The National trials for the 2019 IAAF World Championships, set for Thursday and Friday, will also be held the the Nyayo National Stadium.

Sports Kenya Director Pius Metto turned our request for a comment.