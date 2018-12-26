 Sharks, Nzoia draw blanks in Boxing Day clash - Daily Nation
Nzoia, Sharks draw blanks in league clash

Wednesday December 26 2018

Kariobangi Sharks forward George Abege leaves his marker for dead during their during their SportPesa Premier League match against Sony Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 18, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Kariobangi Sharks forward George Abege leaves his marker for dead during their during their SportPesa Premier League match against Sony Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 18, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nzoia Sugar holds Kariobangi Sharks to a goalless draw in Bungoma.

Kariobangi Sharks were held to a goalless by Nzoia Sugar draw in a rescheduled Sportpesa Premier League clash in a Boxing Day clash at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma.

This was Sharks first game since they were dumped out of Caf Confederation Cup by Ghana's Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Saturday.

The draw lifts Sharks to fifth position on the league table with five points, one behind Kakamega Homeboyz. Nzoia Sugar climbs to 11th position with four points same as Tusker, Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka and Sony Sugar.

More to follow...

