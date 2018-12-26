Kariobangi Sharks were held to a goalless by Nzoia Sugar draw in a rescheduled Sportpesa Premier League clash in a Boxing Day clash at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma.

This was Sharks first game since they were dumped out of Caf Confederation Cup by Ghana's Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Saturday.

The draw lifts Sharks to fifth position on the league table with five points, one behind Kakamega Homeboyz. Nzoia Sugar climbs to 11th position with four points same as Tusker, Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka and Sony Sugar.