Nzoia hold Wazito in KPL tie

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Visiting Nzoia Sugar held returnees Wazito to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday afternoon.

Wazito were the clear favourites pre-game, bearing in mind the signings they have made in the current transfer window, but it is Nzoia who settled first.

Leonard Kasembeli almost gave them the lead in the 27th minute after he intercepted a bad pass from Wazito centre-back Johnstone Omurwa, but his shot hit the woodwork with custodian Kevin Omondi well beaten.

Wazito brought Elvis Rupia to replace Derrick Onyango after the breather in an obvious attempt to sharpen their attack. He had an immediate impact and his goal in the 53rd minute was ruled out for offside.

Nzoia opened the scoring with a swift counter attack a minute later as Collins Wakhungu finished off Robert Arot's cross from the right flank.

Wazito made more changes after the hour mark bringing in Joshua Nyatini and Derrick Otanga for Musa Brian and Mike Oduor as they went in search of the equaliser.

Advertisement ​

They were rewarded in the 69th minute after Chris Wesamba handled the ball in the box, Elvis Rupia sent Humphrey Katasi the wrong way to restore parity.