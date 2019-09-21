Nzoia keep All Stars waiting for maiden win

Debutantes Kisumu All Stars will wait longer for their first win in the Kenyan Premier League after losing 2-0 to Nzoia Sugar at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Strikers Leonard Kasembeli and Boris Kwezi were on target for Nzoia at the fourth and 47th minutes respectively.

This was Nzoia's first win of the season, having drawn 1-1 with Wazito in the opening match of the campaign before they went down 2-1 to Sony Sugar in their next encounter.

"A win away is a plus for us, we scored early which gave us control of the game to the end," said Nzoia coach Collins Omondi.

A rather disappointed All Stars coach Henry Omino blamed his side's loss to lack of focus that led to silly mistakes during the match.

"The early setback and the opening minutes of the second half left us confused and they took a while to get into the game," said Omino.

Advertisement

"This is not a match we anticipated to lose but unfortunately luck was not on our side. We we will work on the mistakes."

Nzoia' Collins Wakhungu found Leonard Kasembeli with a well weighted pass before the latter smashed the ball past All Stars keeper to give Nzoia a fourth minute lead.

Three minutes later, All Stars' first attempt on goal saw Erick Otieno's free-kick comfortably saved by Nzoia custodian Humphrey Katasi.

Wakhungu then had a great delivery inside the area that required Calvin Wekesa's timely interception to save the hosts from falling further behind.

Kwezi then had an effort on 26 minutes that goalkeeper Geoffrey Were parried away for a fruitless corner.