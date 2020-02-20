By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Bandari FC Thursday denied they have appointed former coach Ken Odhiambo to replace interim coach Twahir Muhiddin whom they said is still fully in-charge of the team.

Team vice chairman Bernard Osero clarified that Odhiambo, who was Bandari coach between 2016 and 2018 before leaving for Sudan for a high level coaching course, is among the many coaches the team’s board of trustees is considering for the job but nothing concrete has come through.

“We have been reading with a lot of disappointment reports in a section of the press that we have re-hired Odhiambo as head coach. That this is not true since we still have a running contract with suspended former coach Benard Mwalala which we must respect,” said Osero.

According to Osero, who is also the Kenya Ports Authority Corporate Affairs Manager, Odhiambo is in Mombasa to try his luck with Bandari just like any other coach in this recruitment process which he termed as very competitive.

Odhiambo took over the reins at Bandari as a head coach in 2016 after serving as assistant to Muhiddin. He signed youthful players that helped Bandari finish second behind Gor Mahia in the league before leaving for Sudan mid-way through the 2018 season. He seconded Mwalala who was then Nzoia Sugar coach to take over from him.

Odhiambo, who was also being courted by Sofapaka upon return from Sudan a fortnight ago, opted to return to Mombasa to try his luck at Bandari who currently have Muhiddin as stand-in coach.

Advertisement