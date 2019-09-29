Odhiambo in goal for Gor, USM Alger clash

Gor will have to score three unanswered goals to proceed to the group stage

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has dropped custodian David Mapigano to the bench as Fredrick Odhiambo takes his place in the starting squad to face USM Alger in a first round Caf Champions League return tie to be played at Kasarani from 4pm.

The team will however have just four players on the bench with Samuel Onyango out due to flu. The Kenyan champions only registered 16 players for the preliminary stage of the competition.

Maurice Ojwanga also makes his continental debut at centre back while Nicholas Kipkirui will lead a three-prong attack that also has Boniface Omondi and Dickson Ambundo.

The Algerian champions carry a three-goal advantage into this match having won the first leg 4-1. Gor will have to score three unanswered goals to proceed to the group stage.

Starting XI: Fredrick Odhiambo (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Maurice Ojwang, Tobias Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna (C), Boniface Omondi, Dickson Ambundo, Nicholas Kipkirui

Subs: David Mapigano (GK), Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo