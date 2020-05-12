Officials of Marafiki FC donate food to players

By JOSEPH KANYI

The playing unit of a community-based football team in Nyeri County have a reason to smile following a donation of foodstuff, face masks and sanitisers from the club’s leadership.

Board members of Marafiki FC made the donation to players to cushion them from the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

The players, most of whom are young parents, have been forced to stay home for close to two months after the club cancelled all its activities following the government’s ban on sports activities and public gatherings on March 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing the players at St Mary’s Boys High School grounds in Nyeri on Sunday, the club’s secretary-general, Paul Castel Njoroge, applauded the players for adhering to the government’s directive to stay at home as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

“We acknowledge that we are living in difficult times due to coronavirus pandemic and we know it is even harder for our players who have nothing else to do. We as board members decided to contribute and assist them at least to assist them to survive,” he said.

Twenty-two players received a package of foodstuff which can last a month.

The players were also given face masks and sanitizers to help them maintain personal hygiene as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

In addition, the players were trained on ways of maintaining personal hygiene in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The board members later visited a number of players at their homes at Majengo Slums in Nyeri town and Wamagana Village in Tetu Constituency.

Njoroge challenged the players to lead healthy lifestyles while they are at their homes by observing directives from the Ministry of Health.

“While you are at your locality, ensure you set the best example to your families and neighbours by observing the set regulations and health advisories from the government so that we can all overcome this pandemic,” Njoroge added.

The club captain, Peter Buteta, said that there can be no better time to appreciate a player than at the moment, adding that any little help the players get will go a long way.

He added that each player represents a whole family and therefore the donation will benefit many people in the villages.

The club’s coach James Kabuga thanked the board members for the kind gesture which he termed noble and timely.