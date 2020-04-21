Ohaga sets date for new directives on FKF polls

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga on Tuesday expressed surprise over what he termed as a change in position by world football governing body, Fifa, during discussions.

He spoke during the mention of a case in which he nullified Football Kenya Federation (FKF) polls last month and also ruled that the term of office of FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC) had ended.

The session was conducted via a video link, with respect to a recent decision by the Judiciary to halt physical court sessions as a way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Fifa verbally agreed with that ruling and promised to help in changing the electoral code (to facilitate fresh elections)," observed Ohaga.

"But the Tribunal was surprised with the contents of a letter reportedly from the world body indicating otherwise."

Ohaga had also requested Fifa to help form a normalisation committee to run football in the country in the interim and organise fresh polls for a third time, but football's world governing body, in a letter addressed to FKF general secretary Barry Otieno, responded by calling for talks between stakeholders "for the sake of peace".

Meanwhile, Nelson Odongo who appeared for interested parties, suggested to the Tribunal that Ohaga should henceforth communicate directly with Fifa on the way forward. He also expressed concerns the federation's NEC was still holding meetings despite the SDT ruling.

Sports journalist Milton Nyakundi, who appeared in this case as a stakeholder, asked the SDT to involve the government in safeguarding the FKF premises and property.

But Victor Omwebu, who represents FKF, disagreed with Nyakundi, indicating that FKF is not government property and any invasion by police at the Kandanda House headquarters will constitute "government interference."

"There is nothing much we can do now other than to wait for the talks between Fifa and the stakeholders which are due next month, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic evolves," said Omwebu.