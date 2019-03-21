Oktay knows exactly what to do with cash award

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has joked he intends to use the prize money awarded to him for winning the Fidelity Insurance/Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Coach of the Month for February award to replace his stolen phone.

The Cypriot was handed a trophy and Sh75,000 as reward for bagging the monthly coaches' gong at a brief ceremony at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi.

Oktay revealed on Monday that he lost his phone when he was lifted high by jubilant fans after his team’s 1-0 win over Angola’s Petro Atletico during Sunday’s Confederation Cup match at MISC, Kasarani.

“Now I got the funds to buy another phone,” the trainer told Nation Sport on Thursday.

“This award makes me very happy because someone is appreciating the kind of job and it motivates me. I wish to win trophies domestically this season, and also try and at least get to the final of the Confederation Cup.”

Oktay said he was keen to add a wide player to the Gor ranks in the current transfer window, even as he prepares his side for the business end of the 2018/2019 campaign.

The Kenyan champions are challenging for honours in the SportPesa Premier League, FKF SportPesa Shield, and Confederation Cup.