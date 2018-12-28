By VINCENT OPIYO

Kenya Under-20 coach Stanley Okumbi has named a provisional squad of 36 players ahead of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Under-20 championships to be held in Uganda in January.

The team, fondly known as Rising Stars, will assemble on January 2 to embark on their preparations.

The team was last in an international assignment in June when they were knocked out of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations qualifiers by Rwanda. The two teams drew 1-1 in Machakos and then played to a barren draw a week later in Kigali.

Musa Masika, younger brother to China-based Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe, returns to the team with Kenya U17 captain Arnold Onyango also getting a call up. Onyango was snapped up by Mathare United in the December transfer window.

Rising Stars provisional squad:

Goalkeepers

Maxwell Muchesia (Mukumu High School), Kevin Ouru (Sony Sugar), Brian Odhiambo (FKF Center of Excellence), Issa Emoria (St Anthony High)

Defenders

Tom Teka (Kariobangi Sharks), Boniface Onyango (Kakamega School), Ezekiel Nyati (KCB), Brian Wepo (Nzoia Sugar), Muthoka Maingi (Ligi Ndogo), Alphonce Omija (St John FC), Arnold Onyango (Mathare United), Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu All-Stars), Tony Castro Odhiambo (unattached), Yusuf Boya (Sunflower Sec School), Salim Badi (St Anthony High), David Leon (St Anthony High), Telvin Maina (Laiser Hill)

Midfielders

Fidel Origa, (Kariobangi Sharks), Patrick Otieno (Nzoia Sugar), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Alpha Onyango (FC Talanta), Joshua Otieno (Kakamega School), Abdulmalik Hussein (Congo Boys), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Ronald Shichenje (Aspire Academy), Steina Musasia (AcaKoro), Jeremy Mwenda (Ligi Ndogo), Hamid Mohamed (St Peters High School), Ainea Ombonya (St Peters High School), Nicholas Omondi (Kibera Black Stars), Wisdom Nava (St Anthony High), Lucas Maina (St Anthony High), Vitalis Mukhweso (CUEA)

Forwards

Sellasie Otieno (Gor Mahia Youth), Jacob Onyango (St Anthony High), John Otieno (Kariobangi Sharks), John Mwangi (Mathare United), Musa Masika (Unattached)