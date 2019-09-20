Okumbi talks up Junior Stars chances at Cecafa U20

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

The Cecafa Under 20 tournament kicks off on Saturday in Gulu with two matches lined up. Sudan will take on Djibouti in the first match from 2pm before hosts Uganda battle Eritrea in the next match from 4pm.

Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Kenya, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia will take part in the inaugural tournament while Rwanda pulled out due to financial challenges.

Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye is optimistic the tournament will be successful.

“I am very impressed with the facilities. The hotels, training grounds and the stadia are all in perfect condition and I congratulate Uganda for agreeing to host this tournament and for ensuring everything is in order. We hope to have a good tournament and unearth the future stars in East African football,” Musonye said.

Kenya kick off their campaign against Zanzibar at the Njeru Centre in Jinja on Sunday. Head coach Stanley Okumbi is optimistic his young lads will do well.

“We have a good squad and have trained well for the tournament. It is a good opportunity for the players to show what they are capable of and I know they will grab the chance,” the former Harambee Stars coach said.

Advertisement

GROUPS

Group A: Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti

Group B: Kenya, Ethiopia, Zanzibar and Tanzania

Group C: Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia

FIXTURES

Saturday

Group A: Sudan v Djibouti - 2pm – Pece Stadium

Group A: Uganda v Eritrea – 4pm – Pece Stadium

Sunday

Group B: Kenya v Zanzibar - 2pm – Njeru Center

Group B: Ethiopia v Tanzania – 4pm – Njeru Center

Monday

Group C: Burundi v South Sudan – 2pm – Njeru Center

Group A: Eritrea v Sudan – 2pm – Pece Stadium