Okumbi to employ cautious approach in Cecafa final

Kenya will take on Tanzania in the final of the Cecafa Under-20 Challenge Cup on Saturday at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Kenya edged a hard-fighting Eritrea by a solitary goal while Tanzania beat Sudan 2-1 in semi-final matches played on Thursday. The two sides played to a 2-2 draw at the group stage and Rising Stars coach Stanley Okumbi expects another exciting game when they meet again, this time for the ultimate prize.

“This Tanzania side has very good players and this is a clear indication that in future they will have a very strong national team. We were the best teams in the tournament and are in the final by merit. I expect a very tough but entertaining match and we will have to be very disciplined defensively and offensively – if we do that we will take the trophy home,” said Okumbi.

Tanzania coach Zuberi Katwila says his side will have to be astute defensively if they are to prevail over Rising Stars.

“We have demonstrated that we have the ability to score goals but our biggest concern has been at the back. We have worked on it in training ahead of the final and my hope is we will minimize mistakes at the back – that will be key if we are to beat Kenya. They are a good side and after the group stage match I had predicted we would meet again in the semi-final, I am therefore not surprised we are facing each other in the final,” said Katwila.

Eritrea will face Sudan in the third place playoff at the same venue from 1pm as a curtain raiser for the final slated for 3pm.

FIXTURES

Third place

Eritrea v Sudan 1pm

Final