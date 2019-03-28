Man United give Solskjaer full-time job...

By BBC SPORT

Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as full-time manager on a three-year contract.

The Norwegian, 45, arrived on an interim basis in December to replace Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer became the first United manager to win his first six league games in charge, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby.

Solskjaer spent 11 seasons as a United player, scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

When he took charge, United were sixth in the Premier League and 11 points from the top four.

But they have lost only once in 13 league games since then - at Arsenal this month - and are now two points behind the London club, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.