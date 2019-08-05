Oliech to lead Gor Mahia in Champions League

Gor Mahia has named a squad of 25 that will participate in Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions in the new season.

Gor, who take on Burundian champions Aigle Noir in the first round, have included seven new players in the squad.

The team has set the Champions League group stage as their minimum target after exiting at the second round on two occasions before reaching the group stages of the Confederation Cup.

New signings Gislain Yikpe Gnamien of Ivory Coast, Tanzanian David Mapigano and Ghanaian Francis Afriyie are the notable signings in the squad.

The legendary Dennis Oliech is expected to lead the record Kenyan champions at the continental front following the departure of skipper Harun Shakava to Zambia's Nkana.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch

Defenders: Wellington Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango