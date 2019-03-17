Oliech on the bench as Gor tackle Petro Atletico

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Gor Mahia coach’s Hassan Oktay has unleashed his best available charges for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash against Angola’s Petro Atletico at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Star striker Dennis ‘The Menace’ Oliech starts from the bench as Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge leads the team’s front line that also has talented upstarter Nicholas Kipkurui.

In the absence of injured goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, Peter Odhiambo stands in goal and he will be covered by Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, captain Harun Shakava and Charles Momanyi.

This is a do-or die-clash for K’Ogalo, who have to get maximum points in order to proceed to the last eight.

Gor Mahia Starting XI

1. Peter Odhiambo

2. Philomon Otieno

3. Shafik Batumbuze

4. Haron Shakava

5.Charles Momanyi

6. Ernest Wendo

7 Boniface Omondi

8.Lawrence Juma

9. Jacques Tuyisenge

10.Nicholas Kipkirui

11. Francis Kahata

Reserves

Shaban Odhoji

Joachim Oluoch

Geoffrey Ochieng

Francis Mustafa

George Berry

Dennis Oliech