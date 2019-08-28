Oliech: I'm still a Gor Mahia player

By CECIL ODONGO

Dispute between the Gor Mahia management and former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech went a notch higher on Wednesday after the player said that he doesn’t recognise a letter terminating his contract issued to him by the club on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport on Wednesday, Oliech dismissed the letter and insisted that the main reason for not attending training is because of an injury he has been nursing on his fractured hand suffered at the end of last season.

“These stories you have been hearing are all lies and the truth of the matter is that I have never recovered from the injury on my hand that fractured, the bandage was just removed two weeks ago.

The team manager has only called me twice contrary to what is being said and even if I didn't pick he could have texted me. I trained with Gor Mahia twice after they returned from Burundi and after advice from the doctor I had to stay away, the team manager knows that,” said Oliech.

He insisted that he is still a Gor Mahia player and blamed the club for not being patient with him as he recovers from his injury.

He further alluded the termination of his contract to reports that he intends to vie for the vacant Kibra parliamentary seat in the looming by elections and revealed that the issue is being used to victimise him for being at the fore front in agitating for players' rights concerning the salaries and other issues of mismanagement at the club.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda on his part, insisted that the basis of their decision to show the striker the door was because of gross misconduct and failed attempts to reach him and hence forth don’t recognise him as their player anymore.