France World Cup winner extends Chelsea contract

Saturday April 25 2020

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (third left) celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during their English Premier League match against Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |

AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Chelsea have triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud's contract by a year until June 2021, a source said Saturday.

Giroud, 33, signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country's third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51), and the striker will be vying for a spot at next year's European Championship.

