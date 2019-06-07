Olunga in camp, won't start Kenya-Madagascar friendly

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Michael Olunga will start on the bench in Friday's international friendly pitting Kenya against Madagascar in Paris, Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne said on Thursday.

Olunga linked up with his international teammates in Paris Thursday morning making it a full-house 27-man squad for the team which is preparing to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

His arrival comes in the wake of a tussle between Football Kenya Federation and Japan's second tier side Kashiwa Reysol.

"I am happy because atleast I have my full squad in camp. This is good for me and my staff because now we can work tactically," said Migne.

"It is risky playing Olunga in the first eleven because he travelled overnight from Japan. But he could come on as a second-half substitute."