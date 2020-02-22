By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan International Michael Olunga grabbed a brace as Kashiwa Reysol thumped Consadole Sapporo 4-2 in their J1 League season opener at the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium on Saturday.

Esaku Atara also scored a brace for Kashiwa who are making a return to the Japanese top flight after a season while Consadole's goals were scored by Musashi Suzuki and Takuma Arano.

The former Gor Mahia striker is in scintillating form having scored a goal in a friendly match against Jeff United last week. He expressed his joy on his performance.

"Three points, two goals and one assist, God above all," Olunga tweeted after the match.