Olunga grabs hat trick in league match

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga scored a hat trick as his side Kashiwa Reysol beat Renofa Yamaguchi 4-1 in a Japanese second-tier match at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Olunga opened the scoring in the 3rd minute and doubled the lead at the hour mark. Ryoma Ishida pulled one back for the visitors three minutes later, but Brazilian International Cristiano da Silva made it 3-1 in favour of Kashiwa in the 69th minute. Olunga completed his treble with a well taken goal in stoppage time.

Olunga took to social media to celebrate the achievement; “Thank you God, all glory is yours. The fans were amazing, thank you for the support.” He posted on Instagram.

Kashiwa is at the top of the table with 55 points from 27 matches. The team featured in the top-tier league last season, but finished 17th and were relegated to the second-tier.

Olunga is enjoying fine form and has scored 11 goals so far in 18 appearances for the team this season.