Unicef and La Liga have collaborated with Kenyan international Michael Olunga to produce a video message for Kenyans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Olunga, who plies his trade with Japanese top-tier side Kashiwa Reysol, is eager to help share important messages from the government about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus with his fellow Kenyans.

He recently distributed hand sanitizers and foodstuff to residents of Lucky Summer and has urged Kenyans to follow the laid down guidelines by the government through the Ministry of Health.

“I am really concerned about what is really going on and I would like to urge everyone especially the people back in Kenya to follow all what the health officials and government are saying we need to do in order to stop the coronavirus from spreading,” he said.

“We should also wash our hands more frequently, cover our mouth and noses with the recommended masks and also generally avoid crowded spaces,” he added.

As part of the UN in Kenya, Unicef is supporting the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The children’s organisation is supplying portable hand-washing stations, knapsack disinfectant sprayers, thousands of bars of soap and surgical masks.

