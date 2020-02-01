On-form AFC Leopards dare Ulinzi

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani has promised Ulinzi Stars a tough match when the two sides clash on Sunday in Nakuru.

The soldiers are four points above AFC Leopards on the log and can break into the top four with victory at Afraha Stadium.

Both teams are enjoying a good run with four wins from their last five matches.

Kimani is expected to unleash his new signings Luis Misiko, Elvis Rupia, Francis Manoah, Dan Sunguti and Omar Somobwana against Ulinzi.

“Beating the soldiers at their own backyard is not a big deal and with new signings they should not expect a walk in the park,” said Kimani.

Benjamin Nyangweso on the other hand will be banking on newly acquired Fredrick Chitai, Alex Masinde and the returning Francis Milimo to stop Ingwe who will be without their top scorer Mark Makwata who joined Zesco United on deadline day.

“The state of the pitch aside Ulinzi will go flat out to clinch the three points and stay on course to finishing the league on the podium,” said Nyangweso.