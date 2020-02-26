Open training for Harambee Stars ahead of Comoros tie

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has scheduled three open camps for local-based players ahead of next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros.

Stars host the Islanders on March 25 and travel away to face the same opponents four days later.

The local based players will train on March 2,3,9,10,16 and 17.

The coach will name his provisional squad for the back-to-back qualifiers this week.

Kenya is in Group G of the qualifiers alongside Egypt, Togo, and the Comoros Islands. The team currently sits second on the standings with two points after identical 1-1 draws against Egypt and Togo.

After the Comoros test, Harambee Stars will host Egypt between June 5 and 9.

The final round of matches will be away to Togo between September 5 and 8.

