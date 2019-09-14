Oporia nicks point for spirited Rangers

Homeboyz did not relent, surging forward in search of maximum points but Wanga's last minute shot was saved by Adira

By VICTOR OTIENO

George Oporia secured a point for Posta Rangers with a late goal in 1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

Peter Thiong'o fired Homeboyz ahead in the 42nd minute before Oporia scored in the 88th to spoil the visitors' party.

Coach Sammy Omollo of Rangers and Nicholas Muyoti of Homeboyz said they were satisfied with the result, which sees both teams maintain their unbeaten run after two rounds of the new season. In Match Day One, Rangers beat Sofapaka 2-1 while Homeboyz edged AFC Leopards 1-0.

"I am happy with the character of the team because this was an end-to-end game where any team could have won but we fought hard and picked a point," said Omollo.

Muyoti said: "We came for a win but I am satisfied with a point because it was a tough game."

Jackson Dwang' missed a glorious opportunity to put Rangers ahead on the the 10th minute when he blazed over the bar from inside the box, leaving a handful of supporters at the stadium jeering in disappointment. Homeboyz responded immediately through David Okoth whose header missed the target. Ken Mutembei then sneaked into the Homeboyz box and rifled the side net from close range before goalkeeper Jairus Adira was forced to leave his line to deny Allan Wanga.

Eliud Lokuwam thought he had opened the scoring for the men in blue when he reacted first to a rebound in the 24th after David Juma had saved Mutembei's shot but his effort hit the upright.

Lokuwam was unlucky again seven minutes later as he was denied by the post. The hosts looked the better side thereafter, as they took the game to Homeboyz.

But it is Homeboyz who took the lead against the run of play. Wanga initiated a counter attack on the right and found Thiongo with a cross, the latter making no mistake to beat Adira with a cool finish.

Homeboyz would have stretched their lead on the 55th and 59th respectively but Okoth and Festus Okiring were culpable. Rangers were the first to introduce fresh legs, Lokuwam and Gerson Likono being rested for Marcellus Ingotsi and Oporia while Homeboyz withdrew Thiongo for Dennis Nandwa.

An alert Juma denied Rangers an equaliser on 68 minutes when he punched Oporia's shot from close range. Moments later, Oporia failed to beat Juma again but he finally got it right with two minutes left.