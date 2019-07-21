Oserian compound Kayole's woes with emphatic win

By VICTOR OTIENO

Visiting Oserian Ladies completed a double over Kayole Starlets with a 4-1 victory in a Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match at Stima Club, Nairobi on Sunday.

In the first leg held in Nakuru, Oserian hammered Kayole 5-0 and Hudson Odari's charges were at their destructive best once again.

Dorcas Shikobe and Sylvia Shilakukha both hit a brace while Patricia Lesly scored Kayole's consolation.

The loss compounded Kayole's woes as they remain bottom of the 15-team log with only three points. Oserian, on the other hand, took their tally to 26 in the process dislodging Kibera Soccer Academy from sixth.

"This win has improved our ranking on the table so we remain determined to finish inside the top three at the end of the season. It is a fight we will not surrender," said Odari.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play in the 16th minute when Lesly collected a loose ball after a goalmouth melee inside the visitors' box and beat goalkeeper Florida Omusanga with a rising shot to the left.

Shikobe almost drew Oserian level immediately, but her left-foot shot from the edge of the box went straight into the hands of goalkeeper Sharon Miloya.

The attempt marked what would be an Oserian dominated affair thereafter as they equalized seven minutes later. A green shirt was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box and Shikobe made no mistake in beating goalkeeper Miloya from the spot.

Kayole’s Lesly was a thorn to the visitors' defence on the left and at the half hour mark she missed an opportunity to restore her side’s lead after shooting straight at Omusanga.

And they were left ruing the scoring opportunity three minutes later as Shilakukha capitalised on a miscommunication between shot-stopper Miloya and her defenders to give Oserian the lead.

Kayole's Christine Ngoizi missed a penalty in the 36th minute after a dangerous tackle in the Oserian box.

Shikobe put the game beyond their opponent’s reach two minutes from the break after beating the offside trap and slotted home with ease.

Shilabukha capitalized on another defensive lapse by the hosts on the 52nd minute to seal her side’s seventh victory of the season.

In other results, Makolanders hammered Mathare United by a similar score line at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday. Tabaka Chacha, Jane Ndung’e, Amy Lasu and Sharon Adhiambo were on target while Mathare’s goal was scored by Fauzia Kaunjeri.

In the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Kenyan international Mercy Airo struck seven minutes to time to give Kisumu Starlets a 1-0 win over Eldoret Falcons.