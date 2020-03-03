Ouma: Turkish Cup best test for Harambee Starlets

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma believes the Turkish Women Cup will give him a perfect chance to assess new call ups in his squad.

The team will be without regulars Annette Kundu, Ruth Ingosi, Corazone Aquino and Cynthia Shilwatso during the competition that will run from March 4 to 11.

"The team going to Turkey is an interesting group of players because they are still learning how to be in the national team. After seeing how they carried themselves during the mini-tournament held in Ongata Rongai, I am confident this is a balanced, compact and competitive team that will set the pace against some of the top teams we are going to face," said Ouma.

Coach Ouma, who coined the Swahili phrase "Mungu mbele, sisi nyuma" last year following their impressive run in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, has now jumped on to another motivational phrase "God will do it again" with the aim of inspiring his team to better their fourth-place finish in the 2016 COTIF invitational tournament in Spain.

"The Turkish Women Cup contest is a different ball game since we will be playing against national teams and not clubs like we did in the COTIF competition in Spain. Some of these teams like Chile and Ghana have featured in the World Cup before and I'm sure they will give us an intense game which in our case, win or lose will be a great experience in our preparations for Awcon, because only the toughest teams bring the very best in us," Ouma told Nation Sport.

Kenya open their campaign on Wednesday against Northern Ireland who are ranked 56th by Fifa. Ouma's charges will then face Chile, ranked 32nd, on Saturday before renewing rivalry with Ghana who are ranked 46th. Kenya eliminated Ghana from the Olympics qualifiers in the third round last year in what was their last meeting.

Advertisement

"Having three matches in ten days will show me the players' strength, discipline and ability to withstand tough set-ups that will determine their performance against Tanzania in our first Awcon qualifier," said Ouma.

Ouma added this competition presents a golden opportunity for players to leave a mark on the international stage and hopefully secure deals that will kick start their professional careers.