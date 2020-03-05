By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Starlets kicked off their Turkish Women Cup campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over Northern Ireland at the Gold City Sport Complex on Wednesday evening.

Starlets were tied 0-0 at the breather but Topistar Situma opened the scores in the 62nd minute before Dorcas Shiveka added the second goal in the 75th. Shiveka was making her national team debut alongside Sylvia Makungu.

Coach David Ouma lauded the performance of the girls. Up next for Starlets is Chile on Saturday and Ouma expects a tough match.

“It wasn’t an easy match (against Northern Ireland). The first half definitely belonged to our opponents. They were fast but I am glad we managed to stop their attacks. We grew in the game and came back strongly in the second half. Shiveka scored on her debut and she had a good game. I was also impressed by Sylvia and our keeper Judith Osimbo who also put in a good shift,” Ouma said.

“We have had a good recovery session and will work hard in training ahead of the second game against Chile. It will be another tough game but we are throwing everything we’ve got in these games, doesn’t matter who we meet,” he added.

Starlets will wind up their group "A" matches against Ghana on Tuesday.

Starting line-up

Judith Osimbo (GK), Vivian Nasaka, Nelly Sawe, Dorcas Shikobe, Dorcas Shiveka, Mercy Airo, Topistar Situma, Sheryl Angachi, Mwanalima Adam, Jentrix Shikangwa, Janet Bundi

