LONDON

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes the polarising figure of Mesut Ozil can be key in resurrecting the club's season, but the German star cannot do it on his own.

Ozil, 31, who was recently tipped to be heading for the exit door at the Emirates, was accorded a standing ovation on Sunday by fans despite the 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

"Mesut was very effective against Chelsea. I'm hoping he can sustain that level every three or four days," said Arteta whose side welcome Manchester United on Wednesday.

"His numbers physically have improved so much. And he's willing, that's what I can tell you. He's been showing it in training. The structure has to help him to be able to take everything he has inside.

"On his own he cannot do it, he needs the collective and the structure around him and his team-mates.

"There's only one or two players in the world who can do it on their own. He needs help."

Arsenal go into the New Year's Day match in 12th place, already 11 points off the Champions League spots.