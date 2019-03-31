 Just when will Neymar return to action? - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Just when will Neymar return to action?

Sunday March 31 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (centre left) looks on during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 6, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (centre left) looks on during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 6, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |  AFP

In Summary

  • The 27-year-old Neymar was injured in the January 23 Cup match against Strasbourg, PSG saying at the time they expected him to be out for 10 weeks, until early April.
Advertisement
 
By AFP
More by this Author

PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said Saturday he didn't want to give a potential date for the injured Neymar's return to action, adding however that the Brazilian star was feeling good.

"Neymar is feeling good, no pain. But it's too early to talk about his comeback. We must be patient," said Tuchel.

"It's tough for me and even tougher for him. The sole solution is to be patient. He has some time to make his return. I don't want to tell you a date."

The 27-year-old Neymar was injured in the January 23 Cup match against Strasbourg, PSG saying at the time they expected him to be out for 10 weeks, until early April.

Advertisement