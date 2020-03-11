alexa Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus, could face Dortmund - Daily Nation
Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus, could face Dortmund

Wednesday March 11 2020

People pose for photograph in front of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 9, 2020 two days ahead of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 return leg match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Dortmund, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE | AFP

People pose for photograph in front of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 9, 2020 two days ahead of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 return leg match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Dortmund, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Kylian Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus and has resumed training with Paris Saint-Germain, the club said on Wednesday, just hours before their Champions League match with Dortmund.

The France striker is suffering from a sore throat, the club said. He had missed two training sessions with a fever but is likely to be in the squad for the round-of-16 second leg.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes.

"We have to wait and decide," Paris coach Thomas Tuchel had told PSG TV on Tuesday.

PSG trail Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

The club also said on Wednesday that central defender Thiago Silva has not recovered from injury and will miss the game.

