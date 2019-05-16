alexa PSG and United target Bayern Munich striker - Daily Nation
PSG and United target Bayern Munich striker

Thursday May 16 2019

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski reacts during their German first division Bundesliga match against BVB Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on April 6, 2019. PHOTO | CHRISTOF STACHE |

AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has received offers from both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, according to a report in German football magazine Kicker on Thursday.

Kicker reported that Lewandowski, whose current deal at Bayern runs until 2021, was unhappy with the club's plan to extend his contract by a single year, suggesting the player wanted a longer deal.

"At the moment, he has requests from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain," the magazine wrote.

The 30-year-old Polish striker has scored 189 goals in 240 games for Bayern since joining in 2014, and has consistently been linked to Europe's biggest clubs.

He openly flirted with a move to Real Madrid last summer, before ultimately staying in Munich.

In an interview with Kicker in March, Lewandowski said he was open to extending his contract at Bayern.

"We have had early discussions, but it will take some time because at the moment, my focus is on the end of the season," he said.

"But yes, I can very much imagine staying longer."

