PSG and United target Bayern Munich striker

By AFP

More by this Author

PARIS

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has received offers from both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, according to a report in German football magazine Kicker on Thursday.

Kicker reported that Lewandowski, whose current deal at Bayern runs until 2021, was unhappy with the club's plan to extend his contract by a single year, suggesting the player wanted a longer deal.

"At the moment, he has requests from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain," the magazine wrote.

The 30-year-old Polish striker has scored 189 goals in 240 games for Bayern since joining in 2014, and has consistently been linked to Europe's biggest clubs.

He openly flirted with a move to Real Madrid last summer, before ultimately staying in Munich.

In an interview with Kicker in March, Lewandowski said he was open to extending his contract at Bayern.

"We have had early discussions, but it will take some time because at the moment, my focus is on the end of the season," he said.