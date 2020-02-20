alexa PSG chief says corruption charge 'groundless' - Daily Nation
PSG chief says corruption charge 'groundless'

Thursday February 20 2020

In this file photo taken on July 20, 2018 French football team Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi arrives to participate in the charity auction of the Neymar Jr. Institute in Sao Paulo. PHOTO | NELSON ALMEIDA |

  • "While a secondary technical charge remains outstanding, I have every expectation that this will be proven completely unfounded and without any substance whatsoever, in the same way as the primary case," he said in a statement.
AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Thursday he expected to be cleared of all corruption charges brought by Swiss prosecutors investigating the attribution of football broadcasting rights.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIN Sports, said Swiss prosecutors had already dropped charges in connection with the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

"While a secondary technical charge remains outstanding, I have every expectation that this will be proven completely unfounded and without any substance whatsoever, in the same way as the primary case," he said in a statement.

