PSG chief says corruption charge 'groundless'
Thursday February 20 2020
PARIS
Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Thursday he expected to be cleared of all corruption charges brought by Swiss prosecutors investigating the attribution of football broadcasting rights.
Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIN Sports, said Swiss prosecutors had already dropped charges in connection with the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.
"While a secondary technical charge remains outstanding, I have every expectation that this will be proven completely unfounded and without any substance whatsoever, in the same way as the primary case," he said in a statement.