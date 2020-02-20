PSG chief says corruption charge 'groundless'

By AFP

PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Thursday he expected to be cleared of all corruption charges brought by Swiss prosecutors investigating the attribution of football broadcasting rights.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIN Sports, said Swiss prosecutors had already dropped charges in connection with the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.