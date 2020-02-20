alexa PSG president charged with corruption - Daily Nation
PSG president charged with corruption

Thursday February 20 2020

French Ligue 1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's newly appointed coach German Thomas Tuchel (right) poses with club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after a press conference to officially present him as the club's new recruit on May 20, 2018 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. PHOTO | PHILIPPE LOPEZ | AFP

French Ligue 1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's newly appointed coach German Thomas Tuchel (right) poses with club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after a press conference to officially present him as the club's new recruit on May 20, 2018 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. PHOTO | PHILIPPE LOPEZ |  AFP

  • The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said in a statement on Thursday that the two had been charged "in connection with the award of media rights to various World Cup and Fifa Confederations Cup tournaments."
AFP
By AFP
GENEVA

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Fifa's disgraced former secretary general, Jerome Valcke, have been indicted in Switzerland for alleged corruption in the attribution of football broadcasting rights.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said in a statement on Thursday that the two had been charged "in connection with the award of media rights to various World Cup and Fifa Confederations Cup tournaments."

