alexa PSG say Mbappe to stay at club next season - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

PSG say Mbappe to stay at club next season

Monday May 20 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe delivers a speech after receiving the best hope player award, on May 19, 2019 in Paris, during the 28th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe delivers a speech after receiving the best hope player award, on May 19, 2019 in Paris, during the 28th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |  AFP

In Summary

  • But PSG said in a statement on Twitter: "Strong ties have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that story will continue next season."
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

PARIS

French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday insisted that star striker Kylian Mbappe would stay at the club next season, despite the World Cup-winner hinting that he could leave.

The 20-year-old said on Sunday that he wanted more "responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere" after winning the Ligue 1 player of the season award.

But PSG said in a statement on Twitter: "Strong ties have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that story will continue next season."

Advertisement