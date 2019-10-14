alexa PSG star out for four weeks - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

PSG star out for four weeks

Monday October 14 2019

Brazil's Neymar lies on the ground (right) as Senegal's Sidy Sarr (left) gestures during their friendly international match at the National Stadium in Singapore on October 10, 2019. PHOTO | ROSLAN RAHMAN |

Brazil's Neymar lies on the ground (right) as Senegal's Sidy Sarr (left) gestures during their friendly international match at the National Stadium in Singapore on October 10, 2019. PHOTO | ROSLAN RAHMAN |  AFP

In Summary

  • PSG said that an MRI scan showed that their star player had suffered "a grade two lesion" in his left hamstring.
  • If he is out until November 11, Neymar will miss four French league matches, including a trip to Marseille on October 17, and home and away Champions League games against Bruges.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar will be out for four weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered playing for Brazil, the French club said on Monday.

Neymar limped off in the 12th minute on Sunday as Brazil drew 1-1 against Nigeria in a friendly in Singapore.

PSG said that an MRI scan showed that their star player had suffered "a grade two lesion" in his left hamstring.

If he is out until November 11, Neymar will miss four French league matches, including a trip to Marseille on October 17, and home and away Champions League games against Bruges.

Advertisement