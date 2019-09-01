Packed programme as NSL begins

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

The 2019/2020 National Super League (NSL) kicks off Sunday with a full programme of 10 matches on the cards.

Nairobi Stima, who lost to Posta Rangers in the two-legged play off for a top flight place, will again try their luck this season starting against newly promoted Northern Wanderers at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi today.

Nation Sport, takes a peek at the main contenders for glory this season.

Vihiga United: Relegated from the Premier League last season, they host Migori Youth in Mumias on Sunday. They have recruited 10 new players.

They are sponsored by Vihiga County Government. Club chairman, Kahi Indimuli said the team, coached by Sammy Okoth, is putting everything in place to enable them earn a quick return in the KPL. Former Kenya international, Nick Yakhama is the team’s technical director.

Mount Kenya United: The cash-strapped club were relegated from the KPL last season. Sources intimate that they lost many players who decamped becuase of the financial challenges.

Politician Francis Mureith took over the team from former owners Nakumatt Holdings in April 2018, but started struggling a few months later following financial crisis that had an adverse effect on their performance. The club has not been training regularly and it is feared they may fail to honour their fixtures at this lower league.

Shabana: Another former KPL side that is currently in financial difficulties. They are now appealing to the government to bail them out. Coached by Gilbert Selebwa, the Kisii-based side start their campaign against Nairobi City Stars at Hope Centre in Nairobi.

According to the club Organizing- Secretary, Stephen Kiama, the team has a Sh30 million season budget. “We travel to Nairobi to face City Stars, then host Muranga Steel at Gusii Stadium next weekend, before we travel to Mombasa to face Modern Coast Rangers. All these movements cannot be made without financial support,” Kiama said.

City Stars: Funded by Jonathan Jackson Foundation, they have recruited former Gor Mahia midfielder, Eric Ochieng who helped Wazito gain promotion to the KPL last season. Ochieng boasts three KPL titles with Gor Mahia between 2013 and 2015.

City Stars who finished 14th last season have also roped in former AFC Leopards defender Salim Abdalla, Cornelius Mwangi and Wesley Onguso formerly with Gor Mahia and Sofapaka.

The other new signing are Elvis Ojiambo, Nahashon Thiong’o formerly with Gor Mahia, goalkeeper Levis Opiyo formerly with Mathare United and Posta Rangers. The Kawangware-based club has also recruited Stephen Jeffa and Vincent Otieno. New chairman, Jonathan Jackson said he is fully committed to guiding City Stars back to the top league.

Ushuru: The taxmen, now under new coach James Omondi, who replaced Ken Kenyatta on interim basis, have brought in new singings as they continue in their west to return to the top level. Omondi, a former Muhoroni Youth tactician, is relishign the challenge. “We have roped in some players and we expect them to be quite inspirational for the team,” said the former Harambee Stars strikers.

FC Talanta: Coached by veteran tactician Salim Abdalla, they have set lofty ambitions for the new season after retaining most of their players. “We are looking forward to a wonderful 2019/2020 NSL season,” said Abdalla who used this year’s Kecoso Games in Kisii to gauge his players.

Most of Talanta players featured in the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) football squad and finished runners-up to Kenya Ferry Services.