Pay me in full or forget about my services, Mapigano tells Gor

Gor Mahia’s Tanzanian goalkeeper David Mapigano has told the 18-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions to pay him all his dues failure to which he will not return to the club.

The goalkeeper has also told the club’s bosses that he will not embark on any contractual negotiations before his salary arrears are paid in full.

Gor has not paid its players salaries running into seven months and there is a possibility of mass exodus of key players who are seeking greener pastures.

The non-payment of salaries at Gor has been occasioned by the exit of shirt sponsors SportPesa in August last year.

However, Mapigano who signed for K’Ogalo in July 2018 from Tanzanian club Singida United, has insisted that he will only return to Kenya from Tanzania and commit his future to Gor after receiving all money owed to him. He has a three-year contract with the 18-time champions which ends in July 2021.

“My coming back to Kenya is dependent on whether or not I get my money. It is simple, If I am not paid, I will not come back. Gor owes me a lot of money and I have given the club time to honour its promise but that has not happened. It will not be a good idea for me to come (back to Gor) and my family is suffering back here (in Tanzania) financially,” Mapigano told Nation Sport from his base in Arusha.

He said that he has got interest from a number of clubs in Tanzania and other countries, adding that he will sign for any of them in case Gor Mahia fail to act.

“Yes I have been approached by some clubs but I am yet to make any commitment because I believe I will be paid my salary arrears. Should I decide to part ways with Gor, I will write a letter to the club terminating my contract,” he added.

“I love Gor and I have been patient because the club has no money but I have to move on if the situation doesn’t change,” he added.

The Tanzanian international congratulated his teammates on wining a fourth straight KPL title. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa on Thursday declared Gor Mahia champions after declaring the season over. Mwendwa also forwarded the name of the club to Caf for inclusion in the Caf Champions League draw for next season.

League managers Kenyan Premier League Limited, who indefinitely postponed the league due to coronavirus pandemic, with 10 matches to the end of the season, has however rubbished FKF’s declaration, insisting it will give a position on the fate of the league after May 15 when the 7pm to 5am curfew ends.

“If there is a law enabling us to lift the title the way they did, then it is okay. However, we would have loved to win the league on the pitch. We were not prepared to see it end this abruptly,” said Mapigano.

The imminent exit of Mapigano now leaves K’Ogalo with veteran Boniface Oluoch and Frederick Odhiambo as the only first team goalkeepers.