Pay me my money, ailing Williamson implores FKF

Ailing former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson has asked Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to use part of the Fifa funds to settle his Sh55 pay dating back four years.

Fifa recently announced it will disburse Sh52 million to FKF and other Football Associations around the world as a ‘first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan’ in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has halted football activities.

“I have not heard from the federation since I left and even after I won my payment dispute case against them,” the 58-year old Scot told Nation Sport.

“I wish for a speedy solution to this matter and that is why it would be ideal for the federation to pay me now that they have some money,” who is recovering from cancer treatment.

He started cancer treatment in May 2016.

He underwent a procedure to remove a malignant tumour in his nasal cavity at Nairobi hospital and then flew to India for a three-month chemoradiation treatment.

“I need FKF to pay me so I can pay back people I’m indebted to. I haven’t worked since I was replaced. Medication in Kenya is very expensive.”

The Scottish trainer managed Stars between 2014-2016 before unceremoniously being replaced by Stanley Okumbi.

He lodged a case of unfair dismissal against FKF at the Employment and Labour Court in Nairobi and was awarded Sh55 million in unpaid salaries and damages last year. Up to date the federation has not paid him even a cent.

Williamson won four Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles with Uganda and the a Kenyan Premier League title with Gor Mahia.

Another former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche was recently also awarded Sh109 million by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) but Williamson has ruled out seeking justice at the international courts.