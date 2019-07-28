Peerless Wazito, AllStars dominance of NSL

By VICTOR OTIENO

It is no doubt the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) was one of the most hotly contested in history.

Going into the last matches of the season held on June 9, all the top three teams Wazito, Kisumu AllStars and Nairobi Stima had a chance to win the title and seal a slot in the Kenya Premier League (KPL) as they were separated by one point only.

Wazito topped the 20-team league on 78 points, while AllStars and Nairobi Stima were ranked second and third respectively on 77 points. AllStars had a superior goal difference.

This scenario promised explosive encounters at the venues where the three title contenders were playing their last matches of the season. At Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi, Wazito showed no mercy against St Joseph Youth, thrashing them 7-1, the same score line AllStars recorded against Thika United at Thika sub-county Stadium.

In Eldoret, Nairobi Stima beat Eldoret Youth 4-2, but it was not enough to overcome AllStars superior goal difference.

Eventually, Wazito made a return to the KPL and were crowned the second division champions on 81 points, while AllStars garnered 80 points that earned them direct promotion to the topflight after featuring in NSL for two seasons. Nairobi Stima were ranked third due to an inferior goal difference compared to the Kisumu-based club.

Still, the power men had a chance of featuring in the topflight if they could record an aggregate victory in the KPL promotion playoff against Posta Rangers.

But, the mailmen beat them 3-2 on aggregate to maintain their KPL status. In the first leg of the do-or-die clash, Rangers won 2-1 and drew 1-1 in the second leg to survive the axe.