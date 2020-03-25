Guardiola donates millions to fight coronavirus in Spain

By AFP

More by this Author

MADRID

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to help buy medical supplies for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his native Spain.

The former FC Barcelona boss gave the money to the Medical College of Barcelona to buy "medical equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia," the body said in a statement.

His donation will also be used to produce ventilators to treat patients and protective gear for health care workers in Guardiola's northeastern region of Spain.

Meanwhile Barcelona's Hospital Clinic said it had received a donation from FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to help it fight the virus.

"Thank you Leo, for your support and commitment," the hospital added in a tweet.

Advertisement

While the hospital did not say how much money the player donated, Catalan sports daily Mundo Deportivo said it was one million euros.