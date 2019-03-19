 Gor, Zamalek 'can go all the way' in the Confederation Cup - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Gor, Zamalek 'can go all the way' in the Confederation Cup

Tuesday March 19 2019

Match Commissioner James Mwenda (left) asks Pedro Atletico coach Roberto 'Beto' Bianchi to leave the touchline after he was ejected during their Caf Confederation Cup p D match against Gor Mahia on March 17, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Match Commissioner James Mwenda (left) asks Pedro Atletico coach Roberto 'Beto' Bianchi to leave the touchline after he was ejected during their Caf Confederation Cup p D match against Gor Mahia on March 17, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Both teams finished with nine points in Group D to qualify for the quarter-finals although Gor came second with an inferior goal difference.
Advertisement
 
By VINCENT OPIYO
More by this Author

Angolan outfit Petro Atletico de Luanda’s Brazilian coach Roberto 'Beto' Bianchi has tipped both Gor Mahia and Egyptian giants Zamalek to go all the way in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Both teams finished with nine points in Group D to qualify for the quarter-finals although Gor came second with an inferior goal difference.

Gor beat Petro 1-0 on Sunday to progress where they joined Hassania Agadir (Morocco), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) and Nkana of Zambia as second-placed finishers in their respective groups.

Zamalek, RS Berkane (Morocco), SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) and Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) topped the four groups.

“Both teams play different styles of football and I think they deserve respect because they progressed to the next phase,” said the 52-year-old Brazilian.

“From the next stage anything is possible because they are going to meet different opponents,” he added adding his charges will now shift focus to the local league.

Related Content

After 17 rounds, the 15-time Angolan champions are second on the 16-team log on 37 points, seven below leaders and rivals Primeiro de Agosto who have played three games more.

“I think my team did what they could but we lacked a little bit of quality in front of goal after creating numerous opportunities."

“We cannot keep crying now we need to concentrate on the local league and forget about the Confederation Cup. My boys have picked positive lessons in this tournament that will help us in future.”

Petro visit Recreativo de Caaala in their next league match on Saturday.

Related Stories

1 day ago

CAF CONFED CUP RESULT: Gor Mahia into Caf last eight

The match will be played under floodlights at Kasarani starting 7pm.

  • 1 day ago 9-man Gor Mahia seal historic quarters berth - PHOTOS
  • 31 minutes ago Gor Mahia set to raid Tusker for Ugandan midfielder
    • Advertisement