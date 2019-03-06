By AFP

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was Wednesday handed a two-match touchline ban and fined Ksh1.3m (£10,000) by the Football Association following an angry clash with a referee.

The Argentine, whose side reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, was sanctioned over the incident involving referee Mike Dean after last month's 2-1 Premier League loss at Burnley.

It means he will have to sit in the stands when Spurs visit his former club Southampton on Saturday and also for the league game against Liverpool on March 31.

"Mauricio Pochettino has been fined £10,000 (Ksh1.3m) and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," said a statement from the FA.

"The Tottenham manager accepted an improper conduct charge from the FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour -- both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area -- at the end of the game against Burnley on February 23."