Polack: No transfer activity at Gor without my permission

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has accused external parties of trying to hijack the mid-season transfer activities at the club.

The Englishman is eager to control the process and assert authority at the club to ensure only high quality players join the team.

K’Ogalo have so far made only four signings with Kibera Black Stars midfielder Nicholas Omondi the latest recruit after Michael Apudo (Posta Rangers), Juma Balinya from Tanzanian giants Yanga and Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu who signed a one-year deal.

"They are a lot of people trying to bring players into the club without my authorisation and I find that to be very unprofessional. I am the head coach of the team and it is my job to recommend the players to the management to sign. No other person should do that without consulting me,” Polack told Nation Sport.

“We are a big team that regularly plays in Caf competitions and therefore have to sign quality players not every Tom, Dick and Harry,” he added.

Polack has also heaped praises on the club’s new acquisition Omondi who was brought in as a cover for Tobias Omondi who has moved to the USA to join second-tier side Union Omaha.

“He is a good player, technically very gifted and has a lot of energy but he needs to polish up his game and become tactically astute. He is a young player and has time to learn but I am happy to have him at the club.”

The club has also released Robert Okoth and Curtis Wekesa while Richdonald Bolo and Geoffrey Ojunga have been sent on loan to the youth team that features in the Division One league.

Raphael Asudi joins Posta Rangers on loan while Ugandan left-back Shafik Batambuze has not been registered for the second leg as he continues to recover after knee surgery.

Polack has revealed he is eager to sign two more players before the transfer window is closed.

“We have a number of players trying out at the club and we will make a decision next week. We need a striker and a utility player,” he said.