alexa Polack names strong Gor Mahia side for Motema Pembe clash - Daily Nation
Polack names strong Gor Mahia side for Motema Pembe clash

Sunday November 3 2019

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack gives instructions during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi on October 31, 2019 ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe on November 3, 2019. PHOTO| SILA KIPLAGAT |

In Summary

  • Ivorian striker Yikpe Gislain will start his first continental match for K’Ogalo and will partner Nicholas Kipkirui in attack
  • Joash Onyango will partner Joachim Oluoch at the heart of the defence with Wellington Ochieng starting at right back and Geoffrey Ochieng' on the left
  • Tanzanian Dickson Ambudo will play on the flank with captain Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma and Tobias Otieno manning the midfield
CECIL ODONGO
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has named a strong line up to face Daring Club Motema Pembe in the second leg Caf Confederation Cup play-off in Kinshasa on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will be going for a win or an upwards of a 2-2 draw to qualify for the group stage of the competition. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg played at Kasarani a week ago.

Ivorian striker Yikpe Gislain will start his first continental match for K’Ogalo and will partner Nicholas Kipkirui in attack.

David Mapigano starts for the Kenyan champions in goal ahead of veteran goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.

Joash Onyango will partner Joachim Oluoch at the heart of the defence with Wellington Ochieng starting at right back and Geoffrey Ochieng' on the left.

Tanzanian Dickson Ambudo will play on the flank with captain Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma and Tobias Otieno manning the midfield.

Starting XI: David Mapigano (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng', Tobias Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Kipkirui, Kenneth Muguna, Dickson Ambundo, Yikpe Gislain

Subs: Boniface Oluoch (GK), Maurice Ojwang, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Boniface Omondi

