Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has named a strong line up to face Daring Club Motema Pembe in the second leg Caf Confederation Cup play-off in Kinshasa on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will be going for a win or an upwards of a 2-2 draw to qualify for the group stage of the competition. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg played at Kasarani a week ago.

Ivorian striker Yikpe Gislain will start his first continental match for K’Ogalo and will partner Nicholas Kipkirui in attack.

David Mapigano starts for the Kenyan champions in goal ahead of veteran goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.

Joash Onyango will partner Joachim Oluoch at the heart of the defence with Wellington Ochieng starting at right back and Geoffrey Ochieng' on the left.

Tanzanian Dickson Ambudo will play on the flank with captain Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma and Tobias Otieno manning the midfield.

Starting XI: David Mapigano (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng', Tobias Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Kipkirui, Kenneth Muguna, Dickson Ambundo, Yikpe Gislain