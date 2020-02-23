Polack wary of tricky Zoo

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has warned his players to be wary of Zoo when the two teams clash at Kericho Green Stadium in one of the four Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches slated for Sunday.

In other matches, second placed Tusker will host moneybags Wazito at Ruaraka grounds in the biggest encounter of the weekend. Kakamega Homeboyz will play a resurgent Chemelil Sugar side at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, while Ulinzi Stars welcome bottom-placed Kisumu All Stars at Afraha stadium in Nakuru.

Polack is worried that a loss or a draw will derail his team’s chances of retaining their KPL title and has called upon his players to up their game and triumph over Zoo.

“As I have always said, every team gives their best when playing against Gor Mahia and that is why we should be careful so as not to get a bad result in Kericho. My strikers have to be clinical and take their chances as we aim not to slumber, but win so as to be in charge of the title race,” said the Briton.

K’Ogalo has not won its last two league games after losing 3-1 to Sofapaka and getting a 1-1 draw against Western Stima.

Wazito coach Stewart Hall has promised to upset Tusker in a match he says will be played in the poorest football pitch in the country.

“We have been training hard and the least result we expect is a draw. However, their pitch is the worst currently but that won’t deter us from getting a good result,” he said.

Elsewhere, Chemelil Sugar coach Charles Odera has warned Homeboyz to expect a very tough match, saying the team is no longer focussed on its survival chances in the league, but a top 10 finish.

Chemelil Sugar has not lost its past three league matches since the recent takeover by Muhoroni Chairman Moses Adagala.

“We are not afraid of them though and acknowledge that they have been in a fine form this season. We have not lost thrice and now our main focus is to win and move upwards as we strive to finish in the top 10. This team is no longer relegation bound,” Odera told Nation Sport.

In another match, new Kisumu All Stars coach Andrew Aroka has said they will fight to ensure they hold Ulinzi Stars.

“We are not ready to concede or lose the game, though I must confess it will be a tough match. My boys are motivated and are ready to fight for survival by getting at least a point in our away matches,” said Aroka.

Sunday's Fixtures

Zoo Kericho vs Gor Mahia, Kericho Green stadium (2.15 pm)

Tusker vs Wazito, Ruaraka grounds (3pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz vs Chemelil Sugar, Bukhungu (3pm)