Police still looking for first win, Stima hold Ushuru

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenya Police will have to wait a bit longer for their first win of the 2019/2020 National Super League season after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Mount Kenya United at the Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, Peter Njoroge opened the scoring for Police but Clement Masiko levelled matters for Mt Kenya in stoppage time to ensure a share of the spoils. Police lost 2-1 to Nairobi Stima in their first game of the season and lost by a solitary goal to Fortune Sacco in their second outing.

Head coach Charles “Korea” Omondi is however optimistic his side will find the elusive win when they take on Migori Youth in a round 3 clash in Naivasha on Monday.

“We were clearly the best team and deserved to win. It hurts to concede in the dying minutes of the match after putting all the effort to bag the three points but we will not give up yet. We shall regroup and hopefully get the three points against Migori,” said Omondi.

“A number of my players have picked up knocks and I hope they are not serious. We shall review within the week and I wish to have a full squad to face Migori Youth on Monday. It is a must win match for us,” he added.

Elsewhere, Nakuru-based side St Joseph Youth failed to travel to Kisii to honour a match against Shabana.

Advertisement

Nairobi Stima’s perfect start to the season was brought to a halt as they played to a barren draw with Ushuru in Naivasha. Bidco, who too had won three of their opening matches, lost by a solitary goal to league moneybags Nairobi City Stars at the Thika Sub County Stadium, the lone goal coming from Gambian Ebrima Sanneh in the 38th minute.

RESULTS

Vihiga United 3-1 Muranga SEAL

Bidco United 0-1 Nairobi City Stars

Shabana 2-0 St Joseph’s Youth (walkover)

Fortune Sacco 0-0 APS Bomet

Migori Youth 4-3 Northern Wanderers

Vihiga Bullets 1-0 Modern Coast Rangers

Talanta 3-0 Coast Stima

Kibera Black Stars 0-1 Administration Police

Mt Kenya United 1-1 Kenya Police