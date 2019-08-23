Pollack: Gor Mahia strikers will do the job

Dennis Oliech has not been training with the team leaving Nicholas Kipikirui as the only dependable striker

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia coach Steven Pollack expects a tough match against Aigle Noir Makamba in a preliminary round Caf Champions League return leg at Kasarani on Sunday.

The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg but Pollack has backed his forwards to carry their scoring boots to the Moi International Sports Centre for Sunday's game.

Gor Mahia have struggled to find the back of the net since dependable striker Jacques Tuyisenge left for Angolan giants Petro Atletico de Luanda last month.

“Our opponents (Aigle Noir) are a very physical side and they work very hard. I know they will make it very difficult side for us but I don’t like to focus on the opponents so much before the game but my team. I want to assure our fans that we will give it our best shot and hopefully emerge as winners. The final result is important but we must always entertain the fans. My job is to ensure that happens," said a confident Pollack.

K’Ogalo bought two foreign strikers with the windfall from Tuyisenge’s sale – Ivorian Gislein Yikpe and Ghanaian Francis Afriyie. Yikpe is still nursing a thigh strain and therefore yet to feature for the club while Afriyie was not impressive against Bandari in the traditional season opener, the Super Cup. Dennis Oliech has not been training with the team leaving Nicholas Kipikirui as the only dependable striker.

“Lack of quality strikers is not a Kenyan problem, I faced the same in other countries I have coached. I don’t know what happens to them (forwards) when they get to the final third. You need to have finesse as a striker and that is something most of them struggle with. However, my strikers have been impressive in training this week and especially today they scored a lot of goals in training and I expect the same to be replicated on Sunday,” noted Pollack.